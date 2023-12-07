Specifications for the 2005 Toyota Tarago Ultima. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Toyota Tarago Ultima Acr30R 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1820 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1667 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|713 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Jtegd34M900000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350