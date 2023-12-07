WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Bora
  4. 2.0

2005 Volkswagen Bora 2.0 1J 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2005 Volkswagen Bora 2.0 1J 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2005 Volkswagen Bora 2.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1513 mm
Tracking Rear 1494 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2513 mm
Height 1446 mm
Length 4376 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1260 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Jz1B123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany