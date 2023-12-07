Specifications for the 2005 Volkswagen Caravelle V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Volkswagen Caravelle V6 2.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1566 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2920 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|4789 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1820 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz70Z2H123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Television
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $2,070
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,500