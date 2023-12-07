WhichCar
2005 Volkswagen Caravelle V6 2.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Volkswagen Caravelle V6 2.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2005 Volkswagen Caravelle V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1566 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2920 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 4789 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1820 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60R16
Rear Tyre 225/60R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz70Z2H123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

