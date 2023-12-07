WhichCar
2005 Volkswagen Golf Gti 1K 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2005 Volkswagen Golf Gti 1K 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2005 Volkswagen Golf Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1528 mm
Wheelbase 2578 mm
Height 1466 mm
Length 4216 mm
Width 1759 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kz58123456
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $54,100
110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,800
110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,800
R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $74,800
R 4Motion 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $68,100