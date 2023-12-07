Specifications for the 2005 Volvo S60 2.4 20V Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Volvo S60 2.4 20V Se 05 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4576 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1574 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|446 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Rs61P912123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,300
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$88,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,400