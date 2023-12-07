Specifications for the 2005 Volvo V70 2.4 20V Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Volvo V70 2.4 20V Se 05 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE Volvo News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2755 mm
|Height
|1371 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1528 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|622 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lw5506Vx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $805
- Metallic Paint - $1,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $1,270