  2. Volvo
  3. V70
  4. R

2005 Volvo V70 R My04 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2005 Volvo V70 R My04 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2005 Volvo V70 R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1542 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2755 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1713 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2220 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Sw52X442123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden