2006 Alfa Romeo 147 Gta Selespeed 3.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2006 Alfa Romeo 147 Gta Selespeed 3.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Selespeed
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 Alfa Romeo 147 Gta Selespeed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1522 mm
Tracking Rear 1519 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2546 mm
Height 1412 mm
Length 4213 mm
Width 1764 mm
Kerb Weight 1364 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.1 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar93700012345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy