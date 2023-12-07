Specifications for the 2006 Alfa Romeo 147 Jtd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Alfa Romeo 147 Jtd My06 1.9L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1512 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1509 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2546 mm
|Height
|1442 mm
|Length
|4223 mm
|Width
|1729 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar93700012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $945
- Power Sunroof - $1,950