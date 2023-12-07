Specifications for the 2006 Aston Martin Db7 Gta. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Aston Martin Db7 Gta 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Touchtroni
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1516 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2591 mm
|Height
|1243 mm
|Length
|4692 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1852 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|89 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|542 Nm
|Makimum Power
|309 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfab3237Yk400100
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Sport Seats
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $8,245
- Heated Front Seats - $1,045
- Premium Sound System - $6,585