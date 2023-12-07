WhichCar
2006 Audi A6 3.2 Fsi Quattro Avant 4F 3.1L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Audi A6 3.2 Fsi Quattro Avant 4F 3.1L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Audi A6 3.2 Fsi Quattro Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1612 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2843 mm
Height 1463 mm
Length 4933 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1775 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2370 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 595 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 265 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz4Fx5N111112
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

