Specifications for the 2006 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro 4E 06 Upgrade 4.1L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2944 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|5062 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1945 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2545 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|290 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|240 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Ex%N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Television
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,200
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,200
Current Audi A8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$201,375
|L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$221,375