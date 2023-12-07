Specifications for the 2006 Audi Allroad Quattro 4.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Audi Allroad Quattro 4.2 C5 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|2757 mm
|Height
|1548 mm
|Length
|4810 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2490 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|20 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs Rear, Control Arm, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Bz4N123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights