Specifications for the 2006 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Quattro 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1651 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1772 mm
|Length
|5086 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2295 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|171 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Lx7D123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
