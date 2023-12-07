Specifications for the 2006 Audi S6 V10 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Audi S6 V10 Fsi Quattro 4F 5.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2843 mm
|Height
|1449 mm
|Length
|4916 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1910 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|299 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|320 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Fx7N123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Current Audi S6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$158,769
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$148,000