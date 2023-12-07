WhichCar
2006 BMW 1 30I Sport E87 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2006 BMW 1 30I Sport E87 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2006 BMW 1 30I Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1484 mm
Tracking Rear 1497 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4227 mm
Width 1751 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1875 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 315 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Wbauf92090Ps11111
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

