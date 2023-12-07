WhichCar
2006 Citroen C6 V6 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Citroen C6 V6 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Sequential
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Citroen C6 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1586 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1464 mm
Length 4908 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1816 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2271 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 266 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Hydropneumatic
Rear Suspension Hydropneumatic

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower On Boot Compartment
VIN Number Vf7Tdxfvj00000001
Country Manufactured France