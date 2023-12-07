WhichCar
2006 Ford Fairmont Ghia Bf Mkii 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Ford Fairmont Ghia Bf Mkii 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Ford Fairmont Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1553 mm
Tracking Rear 1571 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2829 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 4916 mm
Width 1864 mm
Kerb Weight 1747 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5350
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 230 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgsw2M12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia