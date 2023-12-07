Specifications for the 2006 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb) Vm 2.4L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1745 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1708 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|3750 mm
|Height
|2397 mm
|Length
|5680 mm
|Width
|1974 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2019 kg
|Gcm
|6300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1531 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|269 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|375 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wf0Xxxttfx6T12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control - $660
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $685
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $500
- Safety Pack - $600
- Side Front AirBags - $500