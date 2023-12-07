Specifications for the 2006 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Ford Transit Mid (Mwb) Vj 2.3L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1737 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1700 mm
|Ground Clearance
|161 mm
|Wheelbase
|3300 mm
|Height
|2351 mm
|Length
|5201 mm
|Width
|1974 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1791 kg
|Gcm
|4250 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2050 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1463 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2300
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wfolxxgbflye11112
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package - $1,409
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Compact disc player - $350
- Power Mirrors - $272
- Power Windows - $376