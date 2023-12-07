Specifications for the 2006 Holden Adventra Cx6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Holden Adventra Cx6 Vz My06 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1623 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2947 mm
|Height
|1654 mm
|Length
|5047 mm
|Width
|1934 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Zm8@F$&L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,710