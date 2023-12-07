Specifications for the 2006 Holden Commodore One Tonner S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Holden Commodore One Tonner S Vz 3.6L Petrol C/Chas
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1507 mm
|Length
|5230 mm
|Width
|2047 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1496 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2826 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Zk0%&$#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $495
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $595
- Metallic Paint - $315