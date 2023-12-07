WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Commodore
  4. S

2006 Holden Commodore S Vz My06 3.6L Petrol Utility

2006 Holden Commodore S Vz My06 3.6L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2006 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Commodore News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1558 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 5049 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2275 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 735 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 172 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Zk4%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia