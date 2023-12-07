WhichCar
2006 Holden Crewman Cross 6 Vz My06 3.6L Petrol Crew Cab Utility

2006 Holden Crewman Cross 6 Vz My06 3.6L Petrol Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2006 Holden Crewman Cross 6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1623 mm
Ground Clearance 226 mm
Wheelbase 3206 mm
Height 1543 mm
Length 5306 mm
Width 2046 mm
Kerb Weight 1904 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2685 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 780 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 172 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Australia