2006 Holden Crewman S Vz 3.6L Petrol Crew Cab Utility

2006 Holden Crewman S Vz 3.6L Petrol Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2006 Holden Crewman S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1587 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 5305 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1756 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2826 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1070 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68.5 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia