2006 Honda Mdx My05 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Honda Mdx My05 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2006 Honda Mdx My05 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1685 mm
Tracking Rear 1690 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 4800 mm
Width 1955 mm
Kerb Weight 1980 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2600 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 455 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 345 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number 2Hkyd186#3H312345
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Canada