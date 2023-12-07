Specifications for the 2006 HSV Avalanche Xuv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 HSV Avalanche Xuv Vyii 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
MORE HSV News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1623 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|3207 mm
|Height
|1542 mm
|Length
|5323 mm
|Width
|2046 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1985 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2666 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Yk34F*#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,390
- Xenon Headlights - $1,800