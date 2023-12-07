Specifications for the 2006 HSV Coupe 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 HSV Coupe 4 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE HSV News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1618 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1623 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|4789 mm
|Width
|1841 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Vm14F14L930123
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $2,600
- Satellite Navigation - $3,800