Specifications for the 2006 Hyundai Accent 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Hyundai Accent 1.6 Ls 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1435 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1425 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4215 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1055 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1555 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|143 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60R14
|Front Rim Size
|5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kmhch31Cr3U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Safety Pack - $2,500