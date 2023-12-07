Specifications for the 2006 Hyundai Elantra Elite S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Hyundai Elantra Elite S Hd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1529 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1527 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4505 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Upper Control Arms
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Under Front Seat
|Compliance Location
|Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
|VIN Number
|Kmhdu41Dr6U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System