Specifications for the 2006 Hyundai Elantra Slx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Hyundai Elantra Slx Hd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1541 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4505 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar, Upper Control Arms
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Under Front Seat
|Compliance Location
|Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
|VIN Number
|Kmhdt41Dr6U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Safety Pack - $990