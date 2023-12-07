WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Terracan
  4. Highlander Crdi

2006 Hyundai Terracan Highlander Crdi 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon

2006 Hyundai Terracan Highlander Crdi 2.9L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2006 Hyundai Terracan Highlander Crdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 175 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4710 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 2206 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2885 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 679 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 345 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R16
Rear Tyre 255/65 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Radiator Support
VIN Number Kmhnm81Xr5U111122
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea