2006 Jaguar S Type V6 Se 05 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Jaguar S Type V6 Se 05 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Jaguar S Type V6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1542 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2909 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 4877 mm
Width 1818 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2127 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 179 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R17
Rear Tyre 235/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Sajad02A?4Fm22341
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom