2006 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4) Kj My05 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4) Kj My05 Upgrade 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2006 Jeep Cherokee Sport (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1524 mm
Tracking Rear 1519 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2647 mm
Height 1819 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1824 mm
Kerb Weight 1747 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2359 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 522 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 215 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Arms
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Centre Top Scuttle
VIN Number 1J#Gm481*5W100002
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America