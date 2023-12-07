Specifications for the 2006 Jeep Commander Xh. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Jeep Commander Xh 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1826 mm
|Length
|4787 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2235 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2948 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|366 g/km
|Green House
|2
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1J8H1#8N*%Y500001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $370
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $675
- Power Sunroof - $2,700
- Quadradrive System - $2,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,595