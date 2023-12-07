WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Grand Cherokee
  4. Limited (4X4)

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4) Wh 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4) Wh 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep Grand Cherokee News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1740 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 2157 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2586 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 429 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 352 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/65 R17
Rear Tyre 245/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 1J8Hde8N*5Y500001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs

Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $76,800
Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $67,000
Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $90,100
Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $126,700
Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $73,900