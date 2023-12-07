Specifications for the 2006 Kia Pregio Ct. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Kia Pregio Ct 2.7L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1984 mm
|Length
|4905 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1774 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2975 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|4150
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|172 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|195R14
|Rear Tyre
|195R14
|Front Rim Size
|6X14
|Rear Rim Size
|6X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Knctb241247123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $170