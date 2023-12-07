Specifications for the 2006 Lexus Lx470 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Lexus Lx470 (4X4) Uzj100R 05 Upgrade 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1850 mm
|Length
|4890 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2525 kg
|Gcm
|6760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|735 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|141 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|16.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|275/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jt711Wwa007123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 11 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System