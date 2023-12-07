WhichCar
2006 Lexus Rx400H Hybrid Mhu38R 3.3L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2006 Lexus Rx400H Hybrid Mhu38R 3.3L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2006 Lexus Rx400H Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1735 mm
Length 4760 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 2040 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 288 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jtjhw31U300001111
Country Manufactured Japan