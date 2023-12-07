Specifications for the 2006 Mazda CX-7 Luxury (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mazda CX-7 Luxury (4X4) Er 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Activemati
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1617 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1612 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1645 mm
|Length
|4680 mm
|Width
|1872 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1771 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|273 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jm0Er103100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System