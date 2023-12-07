Specifications for the 2006 Mazda Tribute V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mazda Tribute V6 My06 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1770 mm
|Length
|4400 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1627 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|262 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|276 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lateral Link, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Lfac7Ztvx12123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Taiwan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags