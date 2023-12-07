Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz B200 Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mercedes-Benz B200 Turbo 245 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2778 mm
|Height
|1594 mm
|Length
|4270 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2452342J000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $700
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,900
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,100
- Luxury Pack - $3,250
- Leather Upholstery - $3,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,100
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $1,450
- Satellite Navigation - $5,200
- Sports pack - $1,350
- Sport Seats - $1,000
- Sunroof - $1,400
- Side Rear AirBags - $880
- Premium Sound System - $1,700
- Sports Suspension - $550
- Touring Pack - $3,900
- Xenon Headlights - $2,950