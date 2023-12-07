WhichCar
2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk200K Elegance C209 My06 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk200K Elegance C209 My06 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk200K Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1493 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1413 mm
Length 4643 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1665 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2135 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/50 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 8X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2094422T000012
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany