WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Clk55
  4. Amg

2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk55 Amg C209 My06 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe

2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk55 Amg C209 My06 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Speed
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Clk55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1715 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 18.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2093762F000000
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany