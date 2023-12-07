WhichCar
2006 Mercedes-Benz Cls 55 Amg 219 5.4L Petrol 4D Coupe

2006 Mercedes-Benz Cls 55 Amg 219 5.4L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Cls 55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 148 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1403 mm
Length 4913 mm
Width 1873 mm
Kerb Weight 1810 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2385 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 13.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 20.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2650
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 350 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 285/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2193762A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany