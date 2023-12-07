WhichCar
2006 Mercedes-Benz E350 Elegance 211 My06 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2006 Mercedes-Benz E350 Elegance 211 My06 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E350 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1495 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1810 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2385 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R16
Rear Tyre 225/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2110652A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

