Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg 211 My06 Upgrade 5.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2495 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|495 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|20.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2650
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|350 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2112762A012345
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,590
- Voice Recognition System - $1,270