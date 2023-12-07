WhichCar
2006 Mercedes-Benz Gl 320Cdi 164 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2006 Mercedes-Benz Gl 320Cdi 164 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Gl 320Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1651 mm
Tracking Rear 1654 mm
Ground Clearance 201 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 5088 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 2375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 261 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdc1648222A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United States Of America