2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 L Amg W220 My05 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 L Amg W220 My05 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 L Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1564 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2085 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 5163 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 2165 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 99 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 1000 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Rear Floorpan
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wdb2201792A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany