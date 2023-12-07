WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Sl350
  4. R230 06 Upgrade

2006 Mercedes-Benz Sl350 R230 06 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2006 Mercedes-Benz Sl350 R230 06 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Sl350 R230 06 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1825 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 295 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R17
Rear Tyre 255/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2304562F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany